A growing number of Americans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, a Gallup poll indicates.



The survey found that 5.6 percent of Americans identified as LGBT in 2020, while 86.7 percent said they were heterosexual or straight and 7.6 percent chose not to answer the question.



In 2017, the last time Gallup asked the question, 4.5 percent of Americans said they were LGBT. In 2012, the first year the question was asked, 3.5 percent identified as LGBT. (UPI)