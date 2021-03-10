 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea to invest W200b in developing automotive chip technology

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 10, 2021 - 10:57       Updated : Mar 10, 2021 - 10:59

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presides over a meeting on innovative growth at the government complex building in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea plans to invest more than 200 billion won ($176 million) in developing automotive chip-making technology by 2022 in an effort to nurture the next-generation vehicle sector, the finance minister said Wednesday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government plans to cooperate with local automakers to find ways to ease a current supply shortage of automotive chips that may last until the third quarter.

"As automotive chips are key parts of the car industry and demand for future-generation cars is high, it is urgent to ease a short-term supply shortage of such chips, enhance supply channels and preempt the market," Hong said at a meeting with government officials on innovative growth.

South Korea has set the non-memory chip, bio-health and next-generation vehicle sectors as the "BIG 3" industries that it seeks to nurture for job creation and innovation-driven growth.

Hong said the government will focus on investing in developing automotive application processors and other key auto chip-making technologies.

The country plans to consider allowing state-run banks to offer loans with lower rates if companies seek to expand automotive chips-related foundry business. (Yonhap)

