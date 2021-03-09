When will Japan end its open hostility toward South Korea?

South Korea-Japan ties long strained over wartime history are showing few signs of recovery, with Seoul’s new Tokyo envoy facing almost open hostility from local authorities.



According to diplomatic sources Tuesday, Korea’s new ambassador to Japan, Kang Chang-il, has yet to meet with Japanese leaders, a rarity in light of diplomatic protocol.



Kang arrived in Japan on Jan. 22 and started work on Feb. 14 after a two-week quarantine. But his request for a courtesy visit to the prime minister or the foreign minister has received no response over the past month.



His predecessor Nam Gwan-pyo met with then-Foreign Minister Taro Kono just four days after his arrival.



President Moon Jae-in and Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il pose for a photo after an appointment ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae on Jan. 14. (Cheong Wa Dae)