Snowballing bullying scandal deals blow to TV series projects

This image provided by KBS shows a poster of "Dear. M." (Yonhap)

The recent school bullying scandal that continues to roil the South Korean entertainment scene is now snowballing to affect several TV series projects starring some of the actors embroiled in the scandal. The scheduled airing of the college romance series "Dear. M" was postponed indefinitely after the emergence of accusations that its lead actress Park Hye-soo was allegedly involved in violence during her school days. The show was originally set to premiere on Feb. 26 on KBS, a public broadcasting network. Park, who starred in the hit film "Samjin Company English Class"



(2020), has been denying the accusations and vowed to take legal action against such claims. KBS said it would take a wait-and-see stance until the dispute is settled, as it is nearly impossible to reshoot the 12-episode series, whose filming was already completed last month. Another KBS series is on the verge of suspension or cancellation due to the scandal. The weekday historical romance "River Where the Moon Rises,"



which first hit small screens on Feb. 15, has been at the center of criticism as recent muckraking points at its main actor, Jisoo. As he posted an apology for his past wrongdoings on his social media on Thursday, the broadcaster is expected to make a decision on the 20-episode project, which is gaining popularity among the young generation after its sixth episode on Tuesday. Terrestrial channel SBS is also dealing with recent school bullying revelations involving Naeun, a member of K-pop girl group APRIL. She was cast in the upcoming crime action series "Taxi Driver,"



starring Lee Je-hoon, slated for April 9. SBS said it will have discussions about the issue after reviewing the situation surrounding the singer-actress. The school bullying scandal has been rocking sports and entertainment sectors in South Korea for weeks since it was first initiated in professional volleyball last month. Volleyball players, including popular twin sisters Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong of the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, left the court after admitting to their past violence in school. (Yonhap)