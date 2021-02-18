 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea's NSC expresses concern about Myanmar situations

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 16:00
Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)
Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)
South Korea's top security officials voiced concern Thursday about political instability in Myanmar in connection with a recent coup.

They also agreed to cooperate with the international community for the "restoration of constitutional order" through a legitimate, democratic and peaceful manner in the Southeast Asian country, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

It was briefing media on the results of the weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office.

The NSC members also decided to strive for the security and protection of Korean nationals and businesses there, as anti-coup protesters have staged massive street demonstrations.

In order to manage the security situations on and around the Korean Peninsula, meanwhile, the officials reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to strengthening communication with other parties concerned.

They agreed to push for close cooperation with the Joe Biden administration to deal smoothly with pending alliance issues as well. Cheong Wa Dae provided no details in the brief press statement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114