S. Korea's NSC expresses concern about Myanmar situations

Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)

South Korea's top security officials voiced concern Thursday about political instability in Myanmar in connection with a recent coup.



They also agreed to cooperate with the international community for the "restoration of constitutional order" through a legitimate, democratic and peaceful manner in the Southeast Asian country, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



It was briefing media on the results of the weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, presided over by Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office.



The NSC members also decided to strive for the security and protection of Korean nationals and businesses there, as anti-coup protesters have staged massive street demonstrations.



In order to manage the security situations on and around the Korean Peninsula, meanwhile, the officials reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to strengthening communication with other parties concerned.



They agreed to push for close cooperation with the Joe Biden administration to deal smoothly with pending alliance issues as well. Cheong Wa Dae provided no details in the brief press statement. (Yonhap)