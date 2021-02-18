 Back To Top
Business

Cadillac launches entry-level SUV XT4 in full-option

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:27       Updated : Feb 18, 2021 - 15:27
Cadillac XT4 (Cadillac)
Cadillac XT4 (Cadillac)

Cadillac of GM Korea is launching its first entry-level sports utility vehicle XT4 in Korea to target younger drivers, the company said Thursday.

The automaker said the XT4 model here will be come in the sport trim with all functional options -- including massage seats in the driver and the passenger seats in the front, and a panoramic sunroof.

With a price tag of 55.3 million won ($50,000), the new model seeks to gain an upper hand in the compact SUV segment, against its potential rivals Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volvo XC40, and Genesis GV70.

The given price is about 7 million won lower than the cost in other countries, Cadillac added.

For the powertrain, XT4 uses a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, which enhances torque production at lower speeds, and can exert up to 238 horsepower and a maximum torque of 35.7 kilogram-meter. 
Inside the Cadillac XT4 (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
Inside the Cadillac XT4 (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

XT4 has also been equipped with new technologies to support driving, including the Rear Camera Mirror, the rearview mirror that shows both a standard reflected view, and a rear view taken by the camera installed in the back to support driving.

Ultrasonic sensors installed on the sides and in the front and back enables the Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, easing parking for drivers, Cadillac said.

For the speaker, the vehicle uses Bose’s Centerpoint Surround Sound System, which has an active noise cancellation function.

The vehicle uses 20-inch alloy wheels and is offered in seven colors, including the signature Autumn Metallic.

The automaker also highlighted that XT4 boasts an abundant interior space, with great head room and leg room.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
