Defense minister rekindles debate over volunteer military

Mandatory military service is a rite of passage for every able-bodied man in South Korea, which technically remains at war with North Korea since the 1953 Korean War armistice. A military made up of volunteers seeking lifetime jobs as career soldiers was hard to imagine, but that has come to change.
“Everything -- including plans to shift to an all-volunteer military -- is on the table to restructure our armed forces by 2040,” Defense Minister Suh Wook told a New Year’s press briefing on Jan. 27.
The year 2040 marks an inflection point when Seoul will no longer be able to conscript the minimum number of recruits to maintain its 600,000-strong military, which is considered crucial defense against Pyongyang touting its own forces twice that size.
It could come much earlier in 2035, when South Korea is projected to face difficulty bringing in conscripts to maintain manpower, because of the country’s low fertility rate, said the Korea Institute for Defense Analysis, a Defense Ministry think tank.
“It’s clear conscription needs to go,” said Mo Jong-hwa, chief of the Military Manpower Administration, an arm of the Defense Ministry in charge of conscription. He proposed a partial volunteer military where 70 percent of personnel are volunteers.
“Good pay and job stability will do the trick.”
The public seems to favor the change. Six out of 10 South Koreans support volunteer military because they believe that it is unavoidable given the falling fertility rate, and that professional career soldiers will help mount a better defense, according to a poll broadcaster KBS conducted on 1,000 Korean adults in October.
But opponents said volunteers will not be incentivized to seek lifetime military jobs. And conscription is better for coping with the still high levels of inter-Korean hostility, they added.
Critics say the military cannot afford to pay recruits enough to lure them into lifetime service. Job seekers would not entertain that idea because of the perception is that the military is the least attractive place, especially for work, they argue.
“Look at the conscript wage. If we start receiving volunteers who will account for 70 percent of the total ‘workforce,’ it’s more money. Are we ready?” said Ryu Seong-yeop, an intelligence analyst at the Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs.
An Army private earns $404 a month, about a quarter of this year’s minimum wage in South Korea, even if they intend to stay on as career soldiers. The monthly wage is expected to rise slowly over the next few years to match not the whole but half the minimum wage in 2017 due to budget constraints.
“Besides, the first thing crossing our mind when we think of the military is this: Dangerous, difficult and dirty,” said Ryu, an Air Force veteran who served as an officer. He noted that the military should pay conscripts better and rehabilitate its image if it wants to invite volunteers to take on lifetime roles.
Kim Ki-ho, a retired Army colonel, agreed with Ryu, adding it was also too rushed to make such a seismic shift in the recruitment process, when North Korea is beefing up military capabilities. Leader Kim Jong-un recently vowed to roll out tactical nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles.
“Conventional warfare still matters and manpower counts. We’ll have to deal with the drop in conscripts. But looking at volunteer military right away seems careless. It’s a wrong signal to everyone,” said Kim, a retired colonel who was once in charge of strategy planning at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Moon Seong-mook, a former one-star Army general who served as chief negotiator at the inter-Korean military talks in 2007, pointed out that South Korea should think beyond the North Korean threat.
“Even if we see a unified Korea, we still share borders with China and Russia to the north. They are not allies and have a much larger military presence. Are we comfortable with a reduced presence of our own?” Moon said, implying enlistment rates for volunteer military would be disappointing.
“I’m not saying let’s put it off the table. But it would be a historic departure. It doesn’t hurt to look before we leap.”
