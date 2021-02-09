 Back To Top
Business

China's Skyworth apologizes over misusing image of LG's rollable TV

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 10:03       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 10:03

LG Signature OLED R TVs (LG Electronics)

Chinese electronics giant Skyworth has apologized over misusing an image of LG Electronics Inc.'s rollable TV during its presentation at a tech expo last month, industry insiders said Tuesday, following the South Korean tech firm's complaint.

Skyworth USA Corp., the American unit of Skyworth, recently issued a statement acknowledging its unauthorized use of LG's rollable TV image during its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 online event.

"Skyworth USA Corporation misused an LG Rollable OLED TV image in the Skyworth TV CES 2021 livestreaming presentation and mistakenly introduced it as part of our 'Innovative Skyworth OLED Products,'" it said.

"Skyworth TV acknowledges this improper use of the LG Rollable OLED TV image and wishes to reiterate that we respect all intellectual property rights. We have taken a series of proactive steps to resolve this with LG Electronics as a matter of urgency and ensure that any similar instances will not occur in the future."

LG launched the Signature OLED R in October 2020. The company is currently the only TV maker to commercialize a TV with a rollable OLED display.

After finding out that Skyworth has used its OLED TV image without permission, LG sent a complaint to the Chinese firm for correction.

LG has been actively dealing with patent infringement cases in recent years. Last year, it filed complaints against Chinese firms TCL and Hisense, as well as Turkish consumer electronics giant Arcelik. (Yonhap)

