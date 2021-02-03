S. Korea investigating another suspected bird flu case, total now at 84

This photo, taken Monday, shows a sign at a supermarket in Seoul that reads the supply of eggs is low due to avian influenza. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is investigating yet another suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu, with the total caseload reaching 84.



The latest suspected case of a deadly H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from a duck farm in Chungju, 147 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



The farm was raising 7,000 birds.



The country reported its first farm-linked bird flu case in nearly three years back in November.



Amid the spread of the avian influenza, the local consumer price of eggs spiked 42.4 percent over the past week from a year earlier. Those of chicken and duck meat also shot up 15.6 percent and 38.5 percent, respectively, the data showed.



The country plans to release 20 million units of fresh imported eggs ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday slated for next week. The move came after Seoul recently decided to import a total of 50,000 tons of fresh eggs and seven other types of egg products without tariffs until June 30.



Cases from wild birds also continued to pile up to reach 129.



South Korea identified a whopping 340 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza traced to poultry farms during the previous wave, which ran from October 2016 to January 2017. (Yonhap)