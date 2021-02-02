[Today's Kpop] Rain teams up with Jo Sumi

Park Jin-young (JYP Entertainment)

Park Jinyoung has been picked as the perfect boss, according to an annual online survey in Japan.



A Japanese insurance company asked about 3,000 respondents in December last year to name a celebrity they thought would be a great person to work for. The results, released Tuesday, showed that Park was fifth in the male celebrity category.



The head producer of JYP Entertainment demonstrated his leadership in “NiziU Project,” an audition program that he launched in a joint effort with Japan’s Sony Music last year. Nine artists were chosen from the candidates, and the winners formed the group NiziU. They were then trained at the Seoul headquarters and swept the Oricon chart with the pre-debut digital album “Make You Happy” in June 2020. The band also set a record by appearing at NHK’s year-end pop festival only 29 days after its debut.



This is the first time the musician/producer has appeared on the list, which was topped for the fifth year in a row by Teruyoshi Uchimura, one of the most famous comedians in Japan. Asami Miura, a television presenter and actor, ranked first in the women’s section for the fourth straight year.



Rain and celebrated soprano Jo Sumi will sing the theme song for “Universe,” NCSoft’s newly launched K-pop platform, according to the game developer.The company’s content arm, Klap, rolled out the mobile entertainment application in 134 countries in January so that fans of K-pop around the world could enjoy communication with their favorite musicians -- including Kang Daniel, Monsta X, IZ*ONE, The Boyz and Ateez.IZ*ONE, a 12-piece act with Korean and Japanese members, was the first band to be featured, putting out a single titled “D-D-DANCE.” Original content featuring other musicians will be available soon.Rain and Jo have joined hands, bridging the divide between the pop and classical genres, to send a message of support for the younger generation while promoting the global platform. Their new song will be unveiled Feb. 9 but further details, such as the title, have not been announced.Previously, Rain was part of a duo with his mentor and former producer Park Jinyoung: The pair topped music charts in South Korea with “Switch to Me” earlier last month.Jo is coming out with an LP version of “Only Love” on Wednesday. The 2000 album sold over 1 million copies in Korea and will include 12 crossover tunes selected by the singer.