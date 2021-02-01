9 in 10 workplace sexual harassment victims experience retaliation: study

(123rf)

Only 4 in 10 victims who experienced sexual harassment at work came

forward, a recent study showed. And of those who did, 9 out of 10 suffered retaliatory actions such as bullying or dismissal.



Workplace Abuse 119 (Jikjang Gapjil 119), a nongovernmental organization, published an analysis on Sunday of the 364 sexual harassment reports it had received since November 2017.



Among the sexual harassment victims who turned to the organization for help, 136 people, or 37.4 percent, filed formal complaints or officially raised the issue at their workplaces, according to the analysis.



Most of the sexual harassment was committed by those in positions of power, making it harder for victims to take action for fear of retaliation or of being disadvantaged in the workplace.



According to the analysis, the perpetrators were in higher positions than the victims in 89 percent of all the cases reported. In 3 out of 10 cases, employers were the assailants.





(Workplace Abuse 119)