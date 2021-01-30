S. Korea's foreign minister urges fair supply of COVID-19 vaccines

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has urged the world to ensure a fair and equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, voicing concerns about vaccine nationalism.



Kang made the remarks at an online session of the World Economic Forum on Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.



During the session, Kang called for the world to take a multilateral approach for a fair use of vaccines and treatments, the ministry said.



Kang also hailed the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, known as COVAX, as a fair and equitable supply of vaccines, according to the statement.



South Korea plans to begin a COVID-19 vaccination campaign next month with front-line medical workers receiving the first shots.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has announced that medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients at hospitals and treatment centers in the wider Seoul area will receive their first doses of the vaccines in February.



The authorities estimated around 50,000 medical workers will be vaccinated, followed by another 780,000 people that includes patients at sanatoriums and elderly care facilities, as well as high-risk health care workers, during the first quarter. (Yonhap)