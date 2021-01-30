 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea's foreign minister urges fair supply of COVID-19 vaccines

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 30, 2021 - 11:44       Updated : Jan 30, 2021 - 11:44
South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)
South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has urged the world to ensure a fair and equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, voicing concerns about vaccine nationalism.

Kang made the remarks at an online session of the World Economic Forum on Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

During the session, Kang called for the world to take a multilateral approach for a fair use of vaccines and treatments, the ministry said.

Kang also hailed the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, known as COVAX, as a fair and equitable supply of vaccines, according to the statement.

South Korea plans to begin a COVID-19 vaccination campaign next month with front-line medical workers receiving the first shots.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has announced that medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients at hospitals and treatment centers in the wider Seoul area will receive their first doses of the vaccines in February.

The authorities estimated around 50,000 medical workers will be vaccinated, followed by another 780,000 people that includes patients at sanatoriums and elderly care facilities, as well as high-risk health care workers, during the first quarter. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114