 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai to build 1st overseas hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant in China

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 15, 2021 - 14:35       Updated : Jan 15, 2021 - 14:47
Hyundai Motor Group (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Group (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it will build its first overseas hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant in China to make a presence in global hydrogen markets.

Hyundai will produce 6,500 fuel-cell systems for hydrogen-powered vehicles annually at the plant in China's southern city of Guangzhou, starting in the second half of 2022. It will consider increasing the production depending on future market demand, the company said in a statement.

The plant's construction begins next month.

The South Korean carmaker said it will own an entire stake in the plant, which will mainly produce hydrogen fuel-cell systems for its Nexo hydrogen model.

It did not provide the size of investment for the plant.

Hyundai is targeting to supply 700,000 hydrogen fuel-cell systems a year in China and other global hydrogen markets in 2030.

In October, China, the world's biggest automobile market, announced its plan to provide an accumulated 1 million hydrogen-powered passenger and commercial vehicles by 2035.

Hyundai produced the hydrogen-powered Tucson ix35 SUV in 2013 and introduced the Nexo hydrogen model in 2018. Nexo's cumulative sales exceeded 10,000 units as of July last year.

In December 2018, Hyundai Motor Group said the company and its suppliers will collectively invest 7.6 trillion won ($6.7 billion) in hydrogen fuel cell electric car-producing facilities and related R&D activities by 2030. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114