S. Korea confirms two more cases of highly pathogenic bird flu

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it has confirmed two more cases of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu on poultry farms.



The latest cases were reported from a farm in Goseong, about 470 kilometers south of Seoul, and a farm in Namyangju, just north of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Authorities culled poultry within a 3-km radius of the infected farms as part of preventive measures and issued a standstill order in nearby farms for 30 days, the ministry said.



In addition, all poultry farms in Goseong and Namyangju are under a standstill order for seven days.



Highly pathogenic avian influenza is contagious and can cause severe illness and even death in poultry.



The two outbreaks raised to 53 the number of H5N8 bird flu from poultry farms since late November.



South Korea reported its first highly pathogenic case in 32 months in late October in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, from wild birds. (Yonhap)