National

Kim Jong-un examines S. Korea policy at party congress

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 16:43       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 16:51
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convenes the 8th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea for a third day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan.7, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday examined his South Korea policy and decided to expand his foreign policy, on the third day of his second party congress since coming to power in 2012. Kim did not elaborate, according to the North’s state media.

Kim also highlighted “our way of life” full of socialist values in education, health and arts and discussed promoting the supremacy of “our institutions.”

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Friday that it was the first time Kim referred to the usual inter-Korean policy as South Korea policy, adding the ministry was still monitoring developments as the congress was set to extend until Friday.

Kim, who faces the toughest challenges of his nine-year rule amid the coronavirus and international sanctions over his nuclear program, has yet to dictate the terms of engagement with the incoming Biden administration in the US.

Experts said Kim would set his stance later the week but would not risk going belligerent on Biden, as the new US president has not decided on North Korea policy.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to build up over a military parade in Pyongyang seeking to mark the rare congress.

Citing satellite images, 38 North, a website monitoring North Korea, suspected parade preparations, saying North Korean troops were exercising in formations and 400 trucks were parked in Mirim Airfield adjacent to Kim Il-sung Square.

But the parade would not match the scale of the October event where Pyongyang displayed its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, the website added. North Korea saw two massive rallies at the last congress in 2016, but it did not parade weapons.

“A parade this time, if there is to be one, would be toned down, without touting weapons or provoking Biden,” said Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
