Business

Doosan Bobcat buys stake in US radar maker Ainstein

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 11:56       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 13:33

This photo, provided by Doosan Bobcat Inc. on June 18, 2020, shows the South Korean manufacturer of farm and construction equipment's compact tractor model CT4045. (Doosan Bobcat)
South Korea's small-sized construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat Co. said Friday that it has bought a stake in US radar maker Ainstein.

Doosan Bobcat did not reveal the vale of the deal, or how much stake it bought in the US company, citing a confidentiality agreement with the US firm.

The stake purchase is a preemptive move to dominate the unmanned small-sized construction equipment market, which has been growing at a rapid pace, Doosan Bobcat said.

Ainstein, based in Kansas, offers a full radar system for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Doosan Bocat has maintained strategic and cooperative relations with Ainstein since 2018.

In April, the two companies signed a deal to develop a radar sensor for construction equipment.

Doosan Bobcat said it commercialized the iOS-based remote control technology Max Control for construction equipment in 2019.

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system. (Yonhap)

