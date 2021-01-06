 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Kospi hits 3,000 points in historic rally

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 6, 2021 - 09:54       Updated : Jan 6, 2021 - 11:55
An electronic signboard at Hana Bank's currency dealing room shows Kospi reached 3,027.16 points in the early morning trade Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic signboard at Hana Bank's currency dealing room shows Kospi reached 3,027.16 points in the early morning trade Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main bourse Kospi crossed the 3,000 point mark for the first time during early intraday trading Wednesday, stretching to as high as 3,027.16 points. Kospi has maintained a record run over the past six days.

Individual investors were a strong force behind the rally in the morning trade, as they were net buying over 400 billion won ($368.2 million) worth of Kospi-listed stocks in the first 30 minutes of trading.

Blue-chip stocks were mostly gainers. As of 9:30 a.m., 33 out of the 50 largest stocks listed on Kospi by market cap were trading higher than the closing price Tuesday.

Among gainers were electronics giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix, chemical firms LG Chem and SK Innovation, internet firms Naver and Kakao, steelmaker Posco, financial groups KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group.

It took over 13 years for Kospi to break the 3,000 mark after reaching 2,000 for the first time in 2007.

Kospi crossing the 3,000 point mark came in line with a series of all time-highs of global stocks, as liquidity-driven investors pin hopes on the recovery of economy and trade from the coronavirus pandemic.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114