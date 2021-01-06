Kospi hits 3,000 points in historic rally

An electronic signboard at Hana Bank's currency dealing room shows Kospi reached 3,027.16 points in the early morning trade Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main bourse Kospi crossed the 3,000 point mark for the first time during early intraday trading Wednesday, stretching to as high as 3,027.16 points. Kospi has maintained a record run over the past six days.
Individual investors were a strong force behind the rally in the morning trade, as they were net buying over 400 billion won ($368.2 million) worth of Kospi-listed stocks in the first 30 minutes of trading.
Blue-chip stocks were mostly gainers. As of 9:30 a.m., 33 out of the 50 largest stocks listed on Kospi by market cap were trading higher than the closing price Tuesday.
Among gainers were electronics giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix, chemical firms LG Chem and SK Innovation, internet firms Naver and Kakao, steelmaker Posco, financial groups KB Financial Group and Shinhan Financial Group.
It took over 13 years for Kospi to break the 3,000 mark after reaching 2,000 for the first time in 2007.
Kospi crossing the 3,000 point mark came in line with a series of all time-highs of global stocks, as liquidity-driven investors pin hopes on the recovery of economy and trade from the coronavirus pandemic.
