Kospi’s 38-year road to 3,000-point mark

An electric board at the Korea Exchange shows the Kospi having topped the historic 3,000-point milestone Wednesday. (KRX)

Buoyed by the increasing participation of small investors and their growing clout in South Korea’s stock market, the nation’s main bourse reached a historic high on Wednesday, surpassing 3,000 points for the first time in the stock market’s 38-year history.



The benchmark Kospi was launched by the nation’s sole bourse operator Korea Exchange on Jan. 4, 1983, three years after the base value of 100 was decided. It kicked off trading at 122.5 points with 328 listed firms on the market, while investors’ trading volume marked about 59 trillion won ($54.5 billion).



Crossing 200 points in April 1986, Kospi’s combined market capitalization exceeded 10 trillion won for the first time. The index headed upward to 500 points the following year and surpassed 1,000 points in March 1989, as Korea started taking its position as a manufacturing hub of Asia. It took about nine years for the index to reach 1,000 points from its base value.



At that time, Samsung Electronics’ market valuation stood at No. 7, followed by LG Electronics, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and SK. Steelmaker Posco was the most valuable firm in terms of the market size. The top-tier banks then, such as Hanil Bank, Cheil Bank and Seoul Trust Bank, were also among the large caps.



To boost local stocks, the government partially opened the market to foreigners from Jan. 3, 1992, restricting their acquisition of domestic shares to 20 percent. Buoyed by foreign investors’ purchases worth nearly 6.9 billion won, 512 out of 766 listed stocks spiked to the 6.7 percent daily permissible limit on the day. Instead of large-cap stocks in sectors such as electronics, banking and construction, they tended to purchase blue chip stocks with low price-earnings ratios at the time.



Backed by the inflow of foreign investments, local stocks continued rallying for some years, but the Kospi crashed down to 379.31 in December 1997 when the country was hit by the Asian financial crisis. Foreigners continued dumping a massive amount of their shares, as the index nose-dived to a low of 280 points in June the following year.



At the height of the dot-com boom in 1999, the main bourse again skyrocketed to the 1,000-point level, but retreated to the 500-point level when the bubble popped a year later. It took 18 years and three months for the index to move up from 1,000-point level to the 2,000-point mark in July 2007.



The Kospi constituents’ combined market valuation also reached 1,007 trillion won in October 2007. The result came as the country’s increased exports were driven by rising demand in China and the economic expansion of the nation. Along the way, Samsung Electronics became the main bourse’s market bellwether, pushing Posco to the No. 2 spot.

