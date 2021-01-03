[Newsmaker] Shattering prejudice about cultural heritage

Monsta X members Kihyun and Shownu try out mask play in an episode featuring the ”Golden Era Route.” (CHA)



Imagine learning about Korean cultural heritage and history with K-pop stars while reading a webtoon or watching a short movie, instead of reading dry textbooks.



The Cultural Heritage Administration is working to break the perception that learning about history and culture is boring, while also trying to appeal to young people.



Last September, the CHA rolled out an eight-episode short documentary series starring boy band Monsta X on YouTube.



The documentary videos, which broadcaster JTBC also aired on Nov. 22, mainly featured members of the group visiting seven heritage-themed travel routes created by the CHA, and learning about their history with Seo Kyoung-duk, a liberal arts professor at Sungshin Women‘s University who is well-known for promoting Korea abroad.



“I can see interesting new places and broaden my knowledge. South Korea is a beautiful country and I wish that one day I will be able to visit all of those places introduced by hosts and Monsta X members,” a YouTube user commented on a video titled “‘Korean Heritage Travelog‘ with MONSTA X #8.“





-Monsta X members Jooheon and I.M explore the ”Mythic Landscape Route“ in Jeju in a short documentary created by the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA)



The seven tour routes were introduced as part of the CHA’s ”Visit Korean Heritage Campaign.” It includes “Route of Royalty,“ which connects royal heritage sites, as well as “Route of Antiquity” in South Chungcheong Province, home to the capital of the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-AD 660).



On Nov. 18, the CHA also presented a webtoon series inspired by Baridegi, a Korean shaman myth, which has been passed down in the spoken form. The original story is about a princess abandoned by her father.



In the webtoon, Princess Baridegi sets out on a journey to discover who stole the stars in the Big Dipper. During her journey, she gets to visits some cultural heritage sites in Korea and introduces some of the stories behind them. The webtoon is available on various platforms, including Lezhin Comics, Kakao Page, EBStoon and Inamootoon.







A Cultural Heritage Administration webtoon inspired by Baridegi, a Korean shaman myth (CHA)