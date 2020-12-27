CHA to release short film on palace guard inspection ceremony

A short film on the inspection of guards at a Joseon royal palace will be released on Dec. 31, featuring several well-known actors.
“Cheobjong- Palace Guard Inspection Ceremony” is a 20-minute film produced jointly by the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage.
Actor Tae In-ho, who has played several supporting roles in hit Korean dramas, including “Descendants of the Sun” and “Misaeng,” and K-pop idol-turned-actor Park So-jin are a couple of familiar faces to be found in the film directed by Kim Kyung-hyung. Kim has directed 2003 film “My Tutor Friend.” Shin Jae-myung, a martial arts director, also took part.
This year, the annual Cheobjong, or palace guard inspection ceremony, that takes place in front Heungnyemun Gate of Gyeongbokgung could not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the film was produced to share the event with the public online, according to the agency.
Cheobjong refers to the big bell which was used in times of emergency and when the king´s inspection of the guards took place during the Joseon era. For the inspection ceremony, palace guards gathered together, along with the civil and military officials.
Along with dynamic and splendid scenes, the film will have elements that will show a different side of the Cheobjong ceremony, according to the agency.
The movie will be available on the CHA’s YouTube channel http://www.youtube.com/user/chluvu and Royal Culture Festival’s YouTube channel https://c11.kr/i65r. A teaser of the movie was released on Christmas eve. On Jan. 4, 2021, the YouTube channels will present behind-the-scenes video as well.
More details about the short film can be found on Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center’s website royal.cha.go.kr and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation’s website www.chf.or.kr.
The film has English subtitles.
