New second vice culture minister, CHA head named

New Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Second Vice Minister Kim Jung-bae (Culture Ministry)



Career bureaucrat Kim Jung-bae was appointed to be the new second vice minister at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday, as part of a reshuffle of vice ministerial posts. Kim Hyun-mo was named new head of the Cultural Heritage Administration.



The new second vice minister replaces Choi Yoon-hee, a former swimming star who was appointed to the post last year in December.



Born in 1966, Second Vice Minister Kim graduated Pohang High School in North Gyeongsang Province and studied public administration at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul. He holds a master‘s degree in tourism management from the University of Surrey in England.



Kim passed the high-level public service exam in 1989, and since joining the ministry in 1990 he has served in diverse positions at the Culture Ministry and its affiliated institutes. Most recently he was the head of the Planning and Coordination Office in the Culture Ministry.



New head of the Cultural Heritage Administration Kim Hyun-mo (CHA)