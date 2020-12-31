Asiana Airlines appoints new CEO in executive reshuffle

Asiana Airlines’ newly appointed CEO Jung Sung- (Asiana Airlines)
Asiana Airlines named Jung Sung-kwon as the new CEO in a major executive reshuffle on Thursday.
Jung, who previously served as the head of the airline’s China operations, will replace current CEO Han Chang-soo to lead the country‘s second-largest carrier.
Born in 1963, Jung joined Asiana in 1988 and had taken on multiple roles including finance and human resources.
In the shakeup, Ahn Byung-suk, Asiana Airline‘s management director, has been tapped to head Air Busan, its sister budget airline.
Cho Jin-man, who served as executive manager at Air Seoul, another sister airline, has been promoted to the CEO at the low cost carrier.
Asiana Airline said the reshuffle, which saw 15 executive officers retire and seven positions downsized, is to “revitalize” the atmosphere at the company and ensure the acquisition process with Korean Air goes smoothly.
In November, Korean Air announced plans to acquire its long-time rival Asiana Airlines, which would give South Korea one of the biggest carriers in the world.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)