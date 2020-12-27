LG set for record home appliance profits

A model showcases the Tromm Styler at a showroom in Russia. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics is forecast to reap a record profit from its home appliance business this year, due to high sales of premium items at home and abroad, according to industry sources on Sunday.



As of the third quarter of 2020, LG posted an accumulated operating profit of 2.5 trillion won ($2.27 billion). Some 2 trillion won of that amount was from the company’s home appliance and air solutions business, which sold premium products like the Tromm Styler clothing care system and the DIOS dishwasher.



The Tromm Styler electronic closet, launched in 2011 and featuring LG’s proprietary steam technology, was one of several products that attained significant popularity globally, contributing to the strong performance.



According to the company, total overseas unit sales grew more than 50 percent over last year in around 20 countries.



In countries like Russia, sales volume more than doubled, the company said.





A consumer looks at the Tromm Styler at a shop in Japan. (LG Electronics)