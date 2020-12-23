 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

South Korea signs pact to support Asian forest cooperation body’s office in Seoul

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 23, 2020 - 18:27       Updated : Dec 23, 2020 - 18:27
(Asian Forest Cooperation Organization)
(Asian Forest Cooperation Organization)

South Korea forged a formal agreement with the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization to provide support to the international body’s headquarters in Seoul, officials said Wednesday.

The headquarters agreement, signed by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa and AFoCO Executive Director Chencho Norbu, calls on the Korean government facilitating the organization’s operations here and mission of responding to climate change and realizing sustainable forest management. It also recognizes the legal personality, inviolability of the headquarters, and privileges and immunities on legal procedures and its properties as an intergovernmental organization based in Korea.

“AFoCO’s activities and members are in line with the Korean government’s foreign policy with the neighboring countries in Asia. AFoCO is expected to bring Korea’s good practices particularly in forest rehabilitation to another dimension and further strengthen the role of the Republic of Korea in the international communities,”

AFoCO was established on April 27, 2018, to jointly respond to climate change and to realize sustainable development in the forest sector in Asia. It has 13 Asian nations as members.

Based in Yeouido, Seoul, the organization carries out activities for the rehabilitation of degraded forests, protection of forest ecosystems, livelihood improvement in local communities, and capacity building.

Earlier this month, it was granted observer status in the UN General Assembly, further strengthening its status as an international organization.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114