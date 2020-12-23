Samsung set to introduce more customizable appliances

A model enjoys using Sasmung's Bespoke products at home.(Samsung Electronics)





Samsung Electronics is set to further expand its customizable home appliance lineup, putting greater emphasis on the personal tastes of consumers through its product design and development.



On Wednesday, the tech giant said it has added Cube Air, Samsung’s conventional air purifier model, to the Bespoke category, and unveiled a total of eight combinations of panel colors and patterns for the customizable air purifier.



“The Bespoke Cube Air provides a sense of unity when it’s installed together with the Bespoke refrigerator in terms of home interior,” Samsung explained.



The company is also launching a pet care edition of the Bespoke Cube Air for the growing number of households raising pets. The pet edition is designed with an ultrafine filter to remove pet hair and a deodorant filter to get rid of pet smells.





Bespoke Cube Air (Samsung Electronics)