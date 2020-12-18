 Back To Top
Business

Coupang holds customer experience story contest

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 16:56
Coupang (Yonhap)
Coupang (Yonhap)
Online retailer Coupang is holding a contest of consumer experience stories, with prize money of 25 million won ($23,000) in total.

Coupang users with stories to share should submit their entry to its website or on its mobile platform by Dec. 27. The retailer is best known for its next-day Rocket Delivery service.

“We prepared this event to communicate with and express our appreciation to the customers,” said the e-commerce giant in a statement.

“While this is a tough time for everyone, we hope to hear many heartwarming stories and happy memories shared from our customers.”

Cash prizes worth 25 million won in total are up for grabs, with the first prize being 10 million won and a chance to be featured in the retailer’s promotional video, while the second and third prizes are 5 million and 1 million won, which will be given to two and five recipients, respectively.

Winners will be announced sometime next month, the company said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
