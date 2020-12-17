SK Bioscience receives positive results from phase 3 trial of typhoid vaccine

(SK Bioscience)



SK Bioscience announced Thursday that the typhoid conjugate vaccine it is developing jointly with the International Vaccine Institute has garnered positive results from phase 3 clinical trials.



The phase 3 clinical trials of vaccine material NBP618 were conducted on 1,350 people aged between 6 months and 45 years old.



The company said the test subject group has shown immune responses as effective as existing typhoid vaccines. There was no side effect found, the company added.



SK Bioscience now will take steps to debut the vaccine in the global market as early as 2022.



The firm will seek approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea as well as prequalification from the World Health Organization, which is required for the company to provide the vaccine to the global market.



The last stage in development of the typhoid conjugate vaccine was supported by a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)








