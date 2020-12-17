S. Korean students lack confidence in math and science despite top performance: survey

South Korean students were significantly less confident and interested in math and science despite their excelling academic performances in the subjects, compared to students from other countries, a recent global survey showed.
According to the results of 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study by the US based National Center for Education Statistics, Korean students came in third for their performance in math and second in science, but their interest and confidence in the subjects were below the global average.
The survey, which was announced by the Ministry of Education on Dec. 8, measured performances of around 330,000 elementary school students in fourth grade in 58 countries, and around 250,000 second-grade middle school students in 39 countries.
The result showed that fourth graders in Korea received 600 points in math, well above the global average of 500, coming in third place. This rank was followed by 625 points for Singapore and 602 points for Hong Kong. In science, Korean pupils received 588 points and ranked second place, lagging 7 points behind from Singapore.
In terms of students’ confidence and interest levels, however, 64 percent of Korean students said they were confident in math, while 76 percent were confident in the subject globally. In science, some 76 percent of the students showed confidence, compared to the global average of 81 percent.
The level of confidence in math and science was lower among older students. Only 46 percent and 34 percent of the second-grade middle school students showed confidence in math and science, respectively. The proportion was below the global averages in the respective subjects, of 59 percent and 79 percent.
Jeon Jin-seok, an Education Ministry official, said in a press release that the government plans to promote students’ interest and confidence in math and science by diversifying and customizing content and methods of education.
