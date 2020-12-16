Foreigner referred to prosecution on disobeying quarantine order

This illustrated image depicts a self-quarantine violation. (Yonhap)

SUNCHEON -- A regional police station has referred a foreign national to the prosecution for potential indictment on charges of disobeying a self-quarantine order issued to contain the spread of COVID-19, the police said Wednesday.



The Suncheon Police Station in South Jeolla Province said it has referred the woman, only identified as a 31-year-old, to prosecutors on charges of violating the contagious disease prevention and management act.



The woman was ordered to undergo self-quarantine for two weeks upon entering South Korea via Incheon International Airport on Nov. 20, as everyone returning to or visiting the country is required to do so.



She, however, allegedly left her residence in Suncheon, around 415 kilometers south of Seoul, during her mandatory two-week self-quarantine period, and traveled to Seoul in search of a job. She was later reported to the police by health authorities who learned of the incident, according to the police.



"Leaving one's designated quarantine place or refusing to isolate oneself (amid the pandemic) constitutes grave illegality," a police officer said, adding that violations of the mandatory self-isolation could lead to stern punishment.



Under the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, which was reinforced in April, those who violate the self-quarantine order could face imprisonment of up to a year or a fine of up to 10 million won ($9,160). (Yonhap)