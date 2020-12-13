More than 2 mln facilities to face restrictions under Level 3 social distancing: ministry

facilities and businesses will face restrictions if the government

raises the social distancing scheme to Level 3, the health ministry

said Sunday.



Son Young-rae, a ministry spokesman, told a regular press

briefing that the highest level calls for a no-assembly order on

around 450,000 facilities and restricted services at around 1.57

million others.



South Korea operates a five-tier social distancing scheme, with

the greater Seoul area currently under the second-highest Level 2.5

and the rest of the country under Level 2.





Calls have grown for an elevation to Level 3 amid

record-setting coronavirus case tallies this weekend. On Sunday,

the country added a record 1,030 daily cases, a day after adding

950, the biggest number since the country reported its first

COVID-19 case in January.



"When we decide to adopt Level 3, we will also review stronger

antivirus measures that can be added to what is already in the

manual," Son said. "We would look at tougher measures for high-risk

facilities in light of cluster infection trends and characteristics

of the spread."



Level 3 bans all gatherings of 10 or more people and requires

all nonessential multiuse facilities to close.



Department stores and other large stores will be subject to a

no-assembly order, while other shops may be required to close after

9 p.m., Son said.

"Level 3 is the final measure we can use to curb the spread of

COVID-19," he said. "There is no Level 3.5, 4 or 5."



The spokesman added that without the voluntary participation of