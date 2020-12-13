 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

More than 2 mln facilities to face restrictions under Level 3 social distancing: ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2020 - 20:02       Updated : Dec 13, 2020 - 20:02


Health Minister Park Neung-hoo. (Yonhap)
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo. (Yonhap)


More than 2 million multiuse facilities and businesses will face restrictions if the government raises the social distancing scheme to Level 3, the health ministry said Sunday.

Son Young-rae, a ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing that the highest level calls for a no-assembly order on around 450,000 facilities and restricted services at around 1.57 million others.

South Korea operates a five-tier social distancing scheme, with the greater Seoul area currently under the second-highest Level 2.5 and the rest of the country under Level 2.

Calls have grown for an elevation to Level 3 amid record-setting coronavirus case tallies this weekend. On Sunday, the country added a record 1,030 daily cases, a day after adding 950, the biggest number since the country reported its first COVID-19 case in January.

"When we decide to adopt Level 3, we will also review stronger antivirus measures that can be added to what is already in the manual," Son said. "We would look at tougher measures for high-risk facilities in light of cluster infection trends and characteristics of the spread."

Level 3 bans all gatherings of 10 or more people and requires all nonessential multiuse facilities to close.

Department stores and other large stores will be subject to a no-assembly order, while other shops may be required to close after 9 p.m., Son said.
"Level 3 is the final measure we can use to curb the spread of COVID-19," he said. "There is no Level 3.5, 4 or 5."

The spokesman added that without the voluntary participation of the public, even Level 3 may not produce the desired effect.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114