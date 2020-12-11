 Back To Top
Business

Audi Volkswagen Korea to launch 8 EV models over 3 years

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 11, 2020 - 15:22       Updated : Dec 11, 2020 - 15:22


Rene Koneberg, managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea, announces the group’s business plans for next year at a digital press conference Friday. (Audi Volkswagen Korea)
Rene Koneberg, managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea, announces the group’s business plans for next year at a digital press conference Friday. (Audi Volkswagen Korea)


Audi Volkswagen Group has unveiled its electrification strategy and business plans in the Korean market over the next years.

The group said in a digital press conference Friday its four affiliated brands -- Audi, Volkswagen, Lamborghini and Bentley -- will release more than 20 new models next year and eight electric car models within three years in the Korean market.

The German automaker plans to increase the proportion of electric vehicle sales in Korea to 11 percent of the total sales by 2023.

At the press event, the automaker unveiled two electric vehicle models, the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55, which have not yet gone through the certification process in Korea.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the brand’s first pure electric sport utility vehicle equipped with Volkswagen Group’s dedicated electric vehicle platform MEB. It can be charged up to 80 percent in 30 minutes on a 125-kilowatt fast charger. It is scheduled to be released in Korea in 2022.

The Audi e-tron Sportback 55 is the second electric car model to be introduced in Korea by the Audi brand. It can similarly be charged up to 80 percent in about 30 minutes on a 150-kilowatt fast charger. It is scheduled to be released in Korea in 2021.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

