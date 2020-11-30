SsangYong Motor approved to test Level 3 autonomous vehicle

SsangYong Motor's compact crossover sport utility vehicle Korando runs a Level 3 self-driving test drive. (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor said Monday it has gained government approval to test-run Level 3 self-driving technology for its Korando model, and will start test-driving the vehicle on regular roads next month.
The autonomous vehicle of the company’s compact crossover sport utility vehicle Korando is the second model for the automaker to receive such approval, following the Tivoli Air, the company said.
South Korea‘s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has introduced a permission system to drive autonomous vehicles for test and research purposes in 2016.
Level 3 autonomous cars are capable of keeping in lane to drive on highways and designated areas of motorways.
SsangYong Motor said the Korando autonomous vehicle can maintain its speed and the position on a lane or change the lane.
The Korando can adjust its speed according to the designated limit set for highways and tollgates, using road data collected from its map and precise positioning system, the company said.
The approved vehicle also alerts the driver at emergencies or system malfunctions, and automatically runs the “Minimal Risk Maneuver” should the driver not take over the driving mode, the automaker added.
“The Korando autonomous vehicle that achieved the approval is safer, with enhanced technology close to Level 3 self-driving technology,” SsangYong Motor said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)