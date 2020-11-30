 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SsangYong Motor approved to test Level 3 autonomous vehicle

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 30, 2020 - 16:29       Updated : Nov 30, 2020 - 16:29
SsangYong Motor's compact crossover sport utility vehicle Korando runs a Level 3 self-driving test drive. (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor's compact crossover sport utility vehicle Korando runs a Level 3 self-driving test drive. (SsangYong Motor)

SsangYong Motor said Monday it has gained government approval to test-run Level 3 self-driving technology for its Korando model, and will start test-driving the vehicle on regular roads next month.

The autonomous vehicle of the company’s compact crossover sport utility vehicle Korando is the second model for the automaker to receive such approval, following the Tivoli Air, the company said.

South Korea‘s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has introduced a permission system to drive autonomous vehicles for test and research purposes in 2016.

Level 3 autonomous cars are capable of keeping in lane to drive on highways and designated areas of motorways.

SsangYong Motor said the Korando autonomous vehicle can maintain its speed and the position on a lane or change the lane.

The Korando can adjust its speed according to the designated limit set for highways and tollgates, using road data collected from its map and precise positioning system, the company said.

The approved vehicle also alerts the driver at emergencies or system malfunctions, and automatically runs the “Minimal Risk Maneuver” should the driver not take over the driving mode, the automaker added.

“The Korando autonomous vehicle that achieved the approval is safer, with enhanced technology close to Level 3 self-driving technology,” SsangYong Motor said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114