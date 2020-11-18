 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS' agency Big Hit takes over rapper-producer Zico's agency

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:42       Updated : Nov 18, 2020 - 16:42
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the agency-label. (Big Hit Entertainment)
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the corporate logo for the agency-label. (Big Hit Entertainment)
Big Hit Entertainment, the agency-label behind K-pop megastars BTS, on Wednesday announced its takeover of KOZ Entertainment.

KOZ was launched in 2018 by the popular 28-year-old rapper and producer Zico, who has chart-topping hits like "Any Song." It represents Zico himself as well as Dvwn.

Big Hit said the takeover is expected to help the agency-label diversify its business portfolio.

"We are happy to join hands with Zico, who is a top-ranking producer and artist," BTS chief Bang Si-hyuk said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to the synergy that Big Hit and KOZ will together create."

Yoo Seung-hyun, who heads KOZ, also voiced hope that the takeover will help its musicians go global.

"We will strive to discover talented artists and further drive our global business in cooperation with Big Hit," Yoo said.

The acquisition marks the latest in Big Hit's aggressive expansion. In 2019, the agency established a joint venture with entertainment giant CJ ENM and took over Source Music, which manages popular all-female act Gfriend. In May, Big Hit said it acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages boy bands NU'EST and Seventeen. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114