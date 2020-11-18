Korea plans up to W10tr investment for biohealth by 2023

President Moon Jae-in expresses appreciation for Samsung Biologics` 1.7 trillion won and Celltrion`s 500 billion won investments in biologics industry, promises 1.7 trillion won national budget for biohealth industry in 2021, at a memorandum of understanding ceremony held at Yonsei University Global Campus in Songdo, Incehon, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s newfound focus on the bio industry is only anticipated to further concentrate on the heel of announcements made Wednesday by the nation’s leading biologics companies that they will invest hundreds of billions of won to building additional plants in the bio cluster city of Songdo, Incheon.



Samsung Biologics will pour 1.7 trillion won ($1.54 billion) into its new Plant 4, and Celltrion 500 billion won to its Global Life Science Research Lab and Plant 3. The Government also pledged 1.7 trillion won budget in 2021 for bio health industry, which is a 30 percent increased budget compared to last year’s, reflecting the growing interest from the Korean government to build up the national ecosystem for biologics industry. By 2023, the total amount of private investments for biohealth industry will amount to 10 trillion won, the Korean government projected.



President Moon Jae-in personally attended the memorandum of understanding ceremony Wednesday at Yonsei University Global Campus in Songdo to encourage and promise governmental support in the private companies’ endeavors.



Also among the attendees were Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Industry Minister Sung Yoon-mo, Science Minister Choi Ki-young, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo and Drugs Minister Kim Gang-lib, as well as Incheon Mayor Park Nam-choon. Heads of parts and equipment companies Junghyun Plant and Wiatek and students in biologics and relevant fields were also included.



Korea’s action plan for a more robust bio industry ecosystem is to inject 1.7 trillion won from the budget in 2021, up 30 percent from that assigned a year prior, and to foster specialized future experts and collaboration with small and medium-sized companies.



In the world market, the biologics industry is notching an annual average growth rate of 4 percent, higher than makers of ships at 2.9 percent and automakers at 1.5 percent, according to the government agencies.



Taking this into consideration, the biohealth players in Korea are seeking to create synergy by building an ecosystem for biologics in Songdo.



There are now over 60 bio-related companies in Songdo, including both Korean and global firms. These firms employ some 7,000 workers.



By 2023, about 10 trillion won of investment is expected to be made in the city by some 40 health care and venture capital firms, resulting in an annual 20 percent growth of manufacturing capacity and the additional employment of approximately 9,300.



The government envisions growing a workforce of some 47,000 in biologics by 2025 in a joint effort with the industry and academia. To that end, at Yonsei University Global Campus a center to foster biologics processing experts will be established.



In the big picture of nationwide efforts to grow the biologics industry, regional bio clusters of Songdo in Incheon, Wonju in Gangwon Province, Osong in North Chungcheong Province and Daegu will increase collaboration.



The governmental budget of 1.7 trillion won will prioritize pharmaceuticals, medical devices and digital health care, in that order.





Samsung Biologics’ groundbreaking ceremony for Plant 4 takes place Wednesday in Songdo, Incheon. (Samsung Biologics)

On the day, in front of the president and ministry chiefs, Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han presented a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s Plant 4, referring to it as the “Super Plant.”



Projected to begin partial manufacturing from 2022 and full operations in 2023, Plant 4 will have capacity of 256,000 liters. This surpasses the record of Samsung Biologics’ Plant 3 as the largest biologics manufacturing plant in the world with 180,000 liters.



The Super Plant alone will sprawl across 238,000 square meters, nearing the combined land size of Samsung Biologics Plants 1, 2 and 3 combined, at 240,000 square meters.



The company will inject 1.74 trillion won to build the massive plant, and employ an additional workforce of 1,850.



Once Plant 4 is complete, Samsung Biologics will purchase another slab of land in Songdo to start a second campus of its facilities, Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han said at the ceremony.







Celltrion’s proposed Global Life Science Research Center (Celltrion)