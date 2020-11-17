 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power vies for Czech nuclear plant deal

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 17, 2020 - 16:31       Updated : Nov 17, 2020 - 16:57
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power President Chung Jae-hong (second from right) tours Sokota Power’s plant in Plzen, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 29. (KHNP)
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power President Chung Jae-hong (second from right) tours Sokota Power’s plant in Plzen, the Czech Republic, on Nov. 29. (KHNP)

The competition to win Dukovany nuclear power plant deal in Czech has been narrowed down to five candidates including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power after France-Japan consortium ATMEA dropped out of the race.

According to industry sources Tuesday, Czech power utility CEZ held the second round of talks at the turn of October with five candidates willing to become suppliers for the construction of the Dukovany nuclear power plant.

The five candidates include KHNP, China’s CGN, France’s EdF, Russia’s Rosatom and Westinghouse of the US.

According to CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz, the talks focused on the model of the nuclear power plant so that the candidates could start preparing for the tender.

The CEZ CEO Daniel Benes said that the winner should be selected by the end of 2022.

The Czech government will loan 70 percent of the costs interest free, and charge an interest rate of 2 percent after the plant begins operation.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114