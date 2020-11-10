 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon, British PM hold phone talks over ties, climate change

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 20:59       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 20:59

President Moon Jae-in holding phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in holding phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and discussed ways to promote bilateral ties and cooperate on climate change, his office said.

Johnson invited Moon to the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to be held in Britain next year, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon expressed appreciation for the invitation and also invited Johnson to the upcoming P4G summit that South Korea plans to host in May next year.

P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a public-private initiative aimed at tackling climate change and other sustainable development goals. The summit was put off to next year from an initial schedule of June 2020 due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The two leaders also discussed climate change issues.

Moon explained his government's plan to go carbon neutral by 2050, an initiative to support the global fight against climate change.

"I've expressed commitment to tackling climate change with the announcement of the 2050 carbon neutrality plan. I hope the two countries will closely cooperate on this issue," Moon was quoted as saying by Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon and Johnson also discussed ways to cooperate in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the development of vaccines and treatments.

Cheong Wa Dae said Moon called for Britain's continued support for South Korea's efforts to denuclearize North Korea and bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114