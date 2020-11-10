Biden adviser says ‘squeeze’ N. Korea for nuclear talks

US Present-elect Joe Biden’s potential national security advisers may ecommend ratcheting up pressure on North Korea, but such moves could backfire and a new strategy may be necessary.
With the new Biden national security team yet to take shape, experts said the advisers understand the importance of sanctions enforcement to engage Pyongyang in talks.
“These advisers believe Trump squandered the reputational weight of the presidency by meeting Kim Jong-un before securing concrete steps toward denuclearization or improvements in human rights,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.
Easley was referring to past statements from Tony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, who have both been linked to the post of national security adviser for Biden.
Easley noted that because of China -- an unwilling US rival hesitant to help pressure the North -- Biden could try something else.
“Rather than lead with pressure, a Biden administration may be willing to support humanitarian cooperation with North Korea and restart working-level talks on denuclearization that could lead to sanctions exemptions for inter-Korean economic projects,” Easley said.
As presidential nominee, Biden had publicly showed that he would make the alliance with South Korea stronger in a gesture understood to give Seoul more breathing room to put together a more coordinated North Korea policy.
Seoul is a supporter of engagement, whereas Washington is more eager to see evidence of disarmament before sanctions relief.
Other experts warned against ratcheting up pressure on Pyongyang to bring it to its knees.
“Not only will it backfire but guarantee North Korea responds by more ICBM and nuclear weapons tests,” said Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean Studies at the Washington-based Center for the National Interest, referring to threatening intercontinental ballistic missiles.
In order to avoid such a scenario, Seoul should make clear its objective of establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula through drawing Pyongyang back into diplomacy with offers of dialogue, according to Kazianis.
In an interview on Sept. 25, Blinken, who was Biden’s deputy national security adviser when he was vice president, said the North should be squeezed harder to make the regime return to the nuclear talks.
“We need to cut off its (the North’s) various avenues and access to resources -- something we were doing very vigorously at the end of the Obama-Biden administration,” Blinken said in a Sept. 25 interview with CBS.
In order to do so, Blinken suggested Washington work closely with Seoul and Tokyo to press Beijing to build genuine economic pressure on Pyongyang. He added such an effort could yield results like the Iran nuclear deal he described as “working” until Donald Trump tore it up.
Sullivan, in an interview conducted in 2018, also suggested that Pyongyang is not being subjected to sufficient pressure.
“The big danger for American foreign policy in all of this, though, is that, in the current posture, North Korea is sitting pretty. Because they now no longer feel the pressure they were feeling before,” Sullivan told CBS in September 2018, after the historic first summit between the US and North Korea that year.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)