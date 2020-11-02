[Breaking] Comedian Park Ji-sun found dead

Comedian Park Ji-sun (Yonhap)





Comedian Park Ji-sun, 36, was found dead Tuesday alongside her mother at a house in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, police said.



Park’s father contacted police after Park and her mother did not answer their phones. When he entered the house with police, the two had already passed away.



Park was under treatment due to her health condition and Park’s mother was staying with her in Seoul.



Police are investigating the case, but suspect suicide.



Park debuted in 2007 as a comedian at broadcaster KBS. She was widely recognized for her work on various TV entertainment shows.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)