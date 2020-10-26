S. Korea to donate 6b won to developing nations in Southeast Asia

(Yonhap)

South Korea said Monday it has inked an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme to provide 6 billion won ($5.3 million) in aid to build sustainable infrastructure in farms in Southeast Asia.



The fund, set to be provided over the next three years, will be spent to install solar facilities at farms in Myanmar and Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



It marked the first time for the agricultural ministry to officially join forces with the UNDP.



"The project is anticipated to help farms in Asia overcome climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic by utilizing sustainable technology," the ministry said in a statement.



"South Korea will contribute to enhancing the livelihoods of farmers in such developing countries," it added. (Yonhap)