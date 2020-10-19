Brother of slain S. Korean official ‘incredibly thankful’ for Warmbier family’s support

Lee Rae-jin, the brother of the deceased South Korean fisheries official, speaks to reporters during a press conference held earlier this month in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Fred Warmbier, whose son Otto died in 2017 after being detained in Pyongyang, said in an email response to The Korea Herald that he supported the family of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean fisheries official who was killed by North Korean soldiers last month.
“I have written an article in support of the family,” Warmbier said in the email. The content of the article had not yet been shared by the family at the time of writing.
The recently deceased official’s brother, Lee Rae-jin, said earlier this month that he would like to “reach out to the Warmbier family” in solidarity and cooperation.
Lee said in an Oct. 7 interview that he wished to work with the Warmbier family in the hopes of “soliciting more international attention and engagement,” which he said “can act as a possible pressure against the North Korean regime.”
In response to the Warmbier family’s support, the recently deceased official’s brother, Lee Rae-jin, said he was “so incredibly thankful” during a phone interview Monday morning.
“If there is a chance to meet and speak with the Warmbiers, I would be very grateful,” he said, adding that he would like to emulate the success of the American family, which won a court victory against North Korea two years ago.
“I think there might be ideas we could exchange to help one another and also to mourn together,” he said. “Our family also extends our support and solidarity to the Warmbier family.”
The South Korean official, 47, was fatally shot in the North’s waters at around 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 22 after he went missing the previous day while on patrol duty.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)