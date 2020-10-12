SKT launches AI-powered voice call application

Lee Hyun-ah, head of the AI service division at SK Telecom, introduces the telecommunication firm’s AI-powered voice call application (SKT)



SK Telecom, South Korea‘s top mobile carrier, has launched an artificial intelligence-powered voice call application, the company announced Monday.



The company’s new voice call application has integrated the company‘s existing voice-activated assistant Nugu, which was previously used in its AI speaker of the same name.



SKT’s new application will allows its 1.2 monthly active users to use a wide range of features powered by the telecommunications firm’s AI engine, according to the company.



Users can use voice commands to make phone calls, send text messages, and search call and text records. The application can provide weather information or news as well, while recommending music, restaurants and other personalized contents based on user information.



SKT said the company will add speech-to-text features next year. By 2022, SKT also plans to allow users to search products, order and pay through the AI-powered platform, the company said.



Meanwhile, SKT said the company will launch AI-powered wireless earphones next month, named Nugu Buds. The company‘s self-developed earbuds features Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture to ensure quality phone calls.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)