TWICE unveils track list for 2nd full-length album ahead of release this month

(JYP Entertainment)



K-pop girl group TWICE's upcoming full-length album includes collaborations with popular musicians, such as Dua Lipa and Heize, its agency said Sunday.



The nine-member group's second full-length album "Eyes Wide Open" features 13 songs, including "Behind the Mask" that was co-composed by British pop diva Dua Lipa. The lyrics for the track were written by South Korean singer-songwriter Heize, according to JYP Entertainment.



The upcoming album also included "I Can't Stop Me," a song composed by American singer-songwriter Melanie Fontana and producer Michel "Lindgren" Schulz and written by JYP's chief Park Jin-young.



Some members of the girl group -- Jihyo, Sana, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Nayeon -- also took part as the sole lyricists for some tracks, the agency said.



TWICE is set to release the album on Oct. 26. It's the group's first full-length album since it released its debut album, "Twicetagram," in October 2017. (Yonhap)