 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

TWICE unveils track list for 2nd full-length album ahead of release this month

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 11, 2020 - 13:25       Updated : Oct 11, 2020 - 13:25
(JYP Entertainment)
(JYP Entertainment)

K-pop girl group TWICE's upcoming full-length album includes collaborations with popular musicians, such as Dua Lipa and Heize, its agency said Sunday.

The nine-member group's second full-length album "Eyes Wide Open" features 13 songs, including "Behind the Mask" that was co-composed by British pop diva Dua Lipa. The lyrics for the track were written by South Korean singer-songwriter Heize, according to JYP Entertainment.

The upcoming album also included "I Can't Stop Me," a song composed by American singer-songwriter Melanie Fontana and producer Michel "Lindgren" Schulz and written by JYP's chief Park Jin-young.

Some members of the girl group -- Jihyo, Sana, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Nayeon -- also took part as the sole lyricists for some tracks, the agency said.

TWICE is set to release the album on Oct. 26. It's the group's first full-length album since it released its debut album, "Twicetagram," in October 2017. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114