National

Moon vows successful antivirus measures, economic recovery in Chuseok message

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2020 - 10:46       Updated : Sept 30, 2020 - 10:46

President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (left) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (Yonhap)
   

President Moon Jae-in assured the South Korean people Wednesday that his government will succeed in the fight against COVID-19 and safeguard the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

    He was delivering a video message to the public on the occasion of Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.

    "(We) are observing Chuseok at a difficult time," Moon said on the first day of the holiday period. This year's Chuseok falls on Thursday.

    South Koreans are greeting one of the biggest annual celebrations in the midst of a national campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    The government has requested that people refrain from visiting families or traveling during the holiday season.

    Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook also plan to stay at the official residence in the presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae.

    "The government will surely repay the people who have endured the difficulties by succeeding in controlling the virus and protecting the economy," Moon stressed.

    It will also further strengthen the social security net and go toward co-prosperity, he added.

    While many people have put off meetings with families, relatives and others during Chuseok, "normal and precious days will certainly return to our side," he added.

    The president expressed his appreciation for medical workers, police and firefighters for their dedicated services. (Yonhap)

