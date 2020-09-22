 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Wing to be most affordable expandable display phone

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Sept 22, 2020 - 13:13       Updated : Sept 22, 2020 - 13:13
(LG Electronics)
(LG Electronics)


LG Electronics’ swiveling LG Wing smartphone will retail for 1.09 million won ($936), the company said Tuesday.

“LG Wing’s retail price is the lowest among smartphones with multiple screens so far,” the company said in a press release. “The company has set the price at such an aggressive level in order to allow more consumers to experience the LG Wing’s new form factor.”

The LG Wing features a 6.8-inch OLED main screen that can be swiveled horizontally and a 3.9-inch sub screen underneath.

Other than the display costs, LG has strategically decided to reduce unnecessary parts to offer such an affordable price, it said.

In comparison, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at 2.39 million won, while the Z Flip 5G variant is set at 1.65 million won.

The new LG phone is expected to be released on Oct. 5.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114