LG Wing to be most affordable expandable display phone

(LG Electronics)





LG Electronics’ swiveling LG Wing smartphone will retail for 1.09 million won ($936), the company said Tuesday.



“LG Wing’s retail price is the lowest among smartphones with multiple screens so far,” the company said in a press release. “The company has set the price at such an aggressive level in order to allow more consumers to experience the LG Wing’s new form factor.”



The LG Wing features a 6.8-inch OLED main screen that can be swiveled horizontally and a 3.9-inch sub screen underneath.



Other than the display costs, LG has strategically decided to reduce unnecessary parts to offer such an affordable price, it said.



In comparison, Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold2 is priced at 2.39 million won, while the Z Flip 5G variant is set at 1.65 million won.



The new LG phone is expected to be released on Oct. 5.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)