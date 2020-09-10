[Herald Review] Stage turns into playground of masked ‘Cats’

Three “Cats” cast members wear masks featuring catlike makeup. (S&Co)



The international tour production of “Cats” kicked off its Seoul run on Wednesday, trying to adapt to the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic.



When the iconic musical’s Seoul schedule was decided in July, the COVID-19 situation in South Korea was on a steady path to recovery with the number of coronavirus cases dropping sharply. Except for the two-week self-quarantine requirement for the 40 foreign nationals on the “Cats” team, it seemed as if the disease would not present much hardship.



But when a second wave of COVID-19 hit Korea in mid-August, the organizers had to come up with new plans to ensure the safety of the audience and the cast members.



For the performances that run through Oct. 23, only half of the 1,241 seats at the Charlotte Theater in eastern Seoul will be made available. The seats in the central area will be left vacant as “holding seats,” which may or may not be filled in accordance with changes in the government’s social distancing plans.



At Wednesday’s opening show, every other seat was left empty and so was the highly popular front row. About 80 percent of the 600 or so open seats were occupied.



The Jellicle cats in “Cats” (S&Co)