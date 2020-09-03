 Back To Top
Business

Rice cooker that cuts glucose level by 51% released

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 3, 2020 - 18:41       Updated : Sept 3, 2020 - 18:41
DimcaheCook White Rice Sugar Reduction 50 Retro (WiniaDimchae)
DimcaheCook White Rice Sugar Reduction 50 Retro (WiniaDimchae)
WiniaDimchae on Thursday launched a new electronic rice cooker called DimchaeCook White Rice Sugar Reduction 50 Retro that can cut down the glucose level in white rice by 51 percent.

The percentage is based on plain white rice, but whatever grain that goes in to this rice cooker comes out in a form that all weight-watchers will love, according to WiniaDimchae.

WiniaDimchae launched a similar cooker called DimchaeCook White Rice Sugar Reduction 30 in November 2019, that could reduce the glucose level in white rice by 30 percent.

This new launch is an upgrade, the company said.

The rice cooker uses WiniaDimchae’s special algorithm that separates glucose from rice as it cooks. This seprated glucose is removed from the rice through the holes in the the stainless steel tray that is only compatible with WiniaDimchae cookers.

WiniaDimchae has applied to patent the glucose reduction technology and is awaiting the results.

DimchaeCook White Rice Sugar Reduction 50 Retro is a six-person cooker and will be priced around 500,000 won ($420) in Korea.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
