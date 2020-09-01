 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Samsung heir Lee charged without detention in high-profile succession case

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2020 - 10:53       Updated : Sept 1, 2020 - 14:04

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Prosecutors indicted Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong without physical detention Tuesday for his role in controversial merger and accounting fraud allegations, in the latest development of the tumultuous legal saga that has dogged him for years.

Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was charged with stock manipulation, violations of capital market laws and external audits and breach of trust in relation to the 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates, Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T, and alleged accounting fraud at the pharmaceutical unit of Samsung Biologics.

Ten other former and incumbent Samsung executives, including Choi Gee-sung and Kim Jong-joong, who had led the group's now-disbanded control tower, the Future Strategy Office, were also indicted on similar charges.

The investigation team led by senior prosecutor Lee Bok-hyun said in a press release Tuesday that they reached a conclusion that judicial judgment is necessary in the case, given "the clear-cut facts supported by evidence, the gravity of the case and the need to resolve the public's suspicions surrounding the case."

Prosecutors suspect that Lee was involved in a companywide scheme to plan the merger and fraud in a way to take over control of the country's biggest conglomerate from his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee, who suffered a heart attack in 2014.

They, in particular, believe that the value of Cheil, of which Lee was the largest shareholder with a stake of 23.2 percent, was inflated and that of Samsung C&T was lowered intentionally prior to the merger.

Lee is also suspected of being part of the alleged plan to inflate the value of Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture between Samsung Biologics, a subsidiary of Cheil Industries, and the US-based Biogen Inc.

He has consistently denied the allegations since the investigation started in November 2018.

Filing the charges against Lee came two months after the prosecution's independent panel recommended in June not to do so, citing difficulties substantiating some of the prosecution's claims.

On June 26, the 14-member panel, including one chairperson, concluded in a 10-3 vote that the prosecution's investigation into the high-profile succession case was not warranted, following a lengthy discussion at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul.

The prosecution has accepted most recommendations by the panel since the system was introduced in January 2018 to keep its power in check and guarantee the fairness of its investigations.

Since the recommendation, prosecutors have gathered various opinions from management and accounting professors and experts in efforts to build up a case against Lee.

The latest development dashed Samsung's de facto leader's hopes to put an end to the prolonged legal battle and focus on the management of Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of the group.

Lee is up against yet another round of court trials after he was released from prison in February 2018 on a suspended sentence in a corruption case that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.

He was arrested and charged in February 2017 for giving bribes to then President Park's friend Choi Soon-sil in return for the government's backing of the 2015 merger. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114