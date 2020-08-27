Amorepacific publishes clinical study on blue light skin protection

(Amorepacific)
In a world first, beauty and cosmetics conglomerate Amorepacific has developed a clinical evaluation method for blue light, the company said Thursday.
The study by the firm’s research body, the Anti-Pollution Research Center, discovered that blue light -- high-energy light in the blue band with a wavelength between 380 and 500 nanometers in the visible spectrum -- can cause skin pigmentation at the point of 456 nanometers.
After developing a clinical device that emits blue light, researchers at the center proposed “protection grade of blue light” guidelines to assess the ability to protect skin against blue light.
The company also said an experiment showed that its blue light blocker was proven to protect skin, citing changes in the melanin index.
Amorepacific’s research was published in the Aug. 18 edition of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)