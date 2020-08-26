 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

National Assembly to shut down Thursday after reporter tested positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2020 - 21:50       Updated : Aug 26, 2020 - 21:50
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The National Assembly will be closed Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test by a journalist who covered a ruling party meeting there earlier Wednesday.

Parliament reached the decision at an emergency COVID-19 response meeting.

A photojournalist who covered the ruling Democratic Party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day tested positive for the virus. Chairman Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon attended the meeting.

The journalist was screened because a relative with whom he dined last Saturday had been infected.

As a precaution, Lee had already gone into self-quarantine, with his staff canceling his plans for the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114