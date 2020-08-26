National Assembly to shut down Thursday after reporter tested positive for COVID-19

(Yonhap)



The National Assembly will be closed Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test by a journalist who covered a ruling party meeting there earlier Wednesday.



Parliament reached the decision at an emergency COVID-19 response meeting.



A photojournalist who covered the ruling Democratic Party's supreme council meeting earlier in the day tested positive for the virus. Chairman Lee Hae-chan and floor leader Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon attended the meeting.



The journalist was screened because a relative with whom he dined last Saturday had been infected.



As a precaution, Lee had already gone into self-quarantine, with his staff canceling his plans for the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday.