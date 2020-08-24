S. Korea braces for typhoon Bavi, feared to be strongest in years

Fishing boats are parked on the ground Monday near a harbor in Busan, as authorities prepare for heavy winds and potential damage from the rise of typhoon Bavi, the eighth typhoon of the year. (Yonhap)

Typhoon Bavi could grow to be one of the strongest to hit Korea in years, packing strong winds that could damage or destroy vehicles and outdoor structures, the weather agency said Monday.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the eighth typhoon of the year that formed off the east coast of Taiwan last week was around the northwestern coast of Okinawa, Japan, as of 4 p.m. Monday, advancing at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour toward South Korea.



With a maximum wind speed of 115 kilometers per hour and an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center, it was categorized as a small, middle intensity typhoon.



But the KMA expects Bavi to gain strength, becoming “middle” in size and “strong” in intensity later Monday and “very strong” before it reaches the southern island of Jeju early Wednesday morning, weakening to “strong” the next day.



The typhoon’s forecast course is through the west coast of Jeju Island on Wednesday afternoon, traveling up the Yellow Sea and reaching near Seoul early Thursday. It is then expected to pass northeast of Pyongyang on Friday afternoon before dying out near Harbin, China.



There is a possibility, although deemed low, for Bavi to develop into a “super strong” typhoon, the highest classification on the KMA’s five-level scale introduced in May.



